ED Says Rana Ayyub Used Charity Funds To Create Personal Assets: Chargesheet Accessed

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that Rana Ayyub collected funds amounting to Rs 2.69 crore from her three fundraising campaigns on the online crowdfunding platform Ketto, Republic Media Network has accessed the details of the case. As per the details submitted by Rana Ayyub to the ED, it was revealed that nearly Rs 80 lakh which she received for the various charity endeavours was foreign currency.

Ayyub in her response to the investigation agency has also stated that nearly Rs 70 lakh was spent in providing the relief work. However, the analysis of her bank accounts and credit card statements reveal that the amount spent on the relief or charity work was only Rs 28 lakh.

Notably, Rana Ayyub had violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. She returned the foreign donations after the Income-Tax Department launched a probe in the matter. It was also alleged that a large amount of unused funds amounting to over Rs 2 crore went into fixed deposits by Ayyub for personal use.

Rana's statement

Following ED's prosecution complaint against Rana Ayyub in the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad, the journalist said, "My pen can never be silenced. Ironic that I conducted a seminar yesterday, here in the US, on the attack on the free press in India. I will continue to raise my voice against the persecution of the marginalised in the country. My statement. All I have to say. (sic)"

My pen can NEVER be silenced. Ironic that I conducted a seminar yesterday, here in the US, on the attack on the free press in India. I will continue to raise my voice against the persecution of the marginalised in the country. My statement. All i have to say pic.twitter.com/5q4Hnzkx56 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 13, 2022

'Rana Ayyub Cheated Public': ED in chargesheet

In a major development in Rana Ayyub money laundering case, ED on October 12 filed a prosecution complaint against her in the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad. The ED in its chargesheet against the journalist alleged that its probe found that only a small portion of the fund, collected for charity, was used by Rana Ayyub for the intended purpose. The investigation agency further accused Ayyub for allegedly using the funds to create assets for herself.

According to the ED's investigation, Ayyub launched three fundraising campaigns on Ketto from April 2020 onwards and collected funds amounting to Rs 2,69,44,680 (Rs 2.69 cr). She started the campaigns pertaining to raising funds for slum dwellers and farmers, relief work in Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra and helping those impacted by COVID-19 in India. ED alleged that the funds were received in the accounts of her father and sister and then were subsequently transferred to her personal accounts.

Image: Facebook/@RanaAyyub