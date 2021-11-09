ED Seeks Custody Of Sachin Vaze To Confront With Deshmukh Statement; Mumbai Police Opposes

In the latest development in the extortion case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought custody of dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze. For the same, an application has been moved in the magistrate court.

The anti-money laundering agency said that it will question Sachin Vaze and confront him with the statement given by Anil Deshmukh.

Sachin Vaze is currently in the custody of Mumbai police in a case pertaining to the Goregaon extortion case. He will be in police custody till November 13. The case also includes former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, who is currently absconding. Before that, Sachin Vaze had been lodged in Taloja jail after being arrested by the NIA in the Antilia Bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case, in which he's been chargesheeted under terrorism and murder charges.

Mumbai Police's reply to ED's application

Meanwhile, in reply to ED's application, Mumbai police said, "the accused (Vaze) is in police custody, if he is allowed to give a statement to the Enforcement Directorate, it can affect the investigation of the Investigation agency at this moment."

Demanding ED's application to be rejected, "Mumbai Police pointed that the central agency has already recorded Vaze's statement on June 19, June 21 and July 11 this year in Taloja Jail Mumbai.

Bombay HC remands Anil Deshmukh in ED Custody till Nov 12

Last week, the Bombay High Court had set aside a special court's order remanding the NCB leader to judicial custody and sent him to ED's custody till November 12 in a money laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested by the central agency on November 1 after 12 hours of questioning in relation to a multi-crore money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated an investigation against the ex-Maharashtra minister and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its FIR against Deshmukh for alleged corruption and misuse of official position. The ED has also arrested Deshmukh's private secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundar Shinde in connection with the case.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

In April, Param Bir Singh, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Sachin Vaze was given a target of collecting Rs 100 crores a month from 1,750 restaurants, bars and other establishments in Mumbai by then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He had said that the then-Home minister had stated that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were possible from such establishments and the remaining could be 'collected from other sources'.