ED Summons Abhishek Banerjee's Wife; Asks Rujira To Appear Before Agency In 2 Days

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, June 5 summoned All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee. She has been asked to appear before the agency within two days. Notably, the ED summons came after Rujira Banerjee was stopped by immigration authorities at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday morning.

The wife of the TMC leader was flying to Dubai with her children from Dumdum airport when she was stopped from boarding the flight by the Bureau of Immigration. Rujira Banerjee has been named in a coal scam case being probed by the investigating agency. The central agency had issued a lookout circular against Rujira in connection with an alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case. The lookout circular forbids her from flying to any foreign country.

Sources in ED said that Rujira has been asked to explain why she was leaving the country despite knowing that a lookout circular has been issued against her. Sources have also said that she has been stopped from flying abroad in the past too.

Earlier, Rujira Banerjee had been questioned by central agencies (CBI and ED) in connection with a probe into a multi-crore West Bengal coal scam case. Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in February 2021 at her residence ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. She was again questioned by the CBI at her Kolkata house last year in June.

The TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife have been under the central agency's radar for a long time now in connection with the scam and have already been questioned multiple times.

West Bengal coal mining scam

The alleged West Bengal coal scam came under the limelight on November 27 in 2020 when CBI registered a case against several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments and others under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED took up the investigation later, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas.

In February last year, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal, after which the Calcutta High Court allowed the CBI to continue the probe. The ED had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. According to reports, the total proceeds generated through the scam stand at around Rs 1,352 crore. In connection with the case, the ED has so far attached properties worth Rs 180 crore including land and flats situated in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.