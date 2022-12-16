Last Updated:

ED Summons Actor Rakul Preet Singh In 5-year-old Tollywood Drugs Case In Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, December 19 in Hyderabad for a 2017 drugs case.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet


In a major development in relation to a 5-year-old drugs case, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, December 19 in Hyderabad. The summon has been sent to the actor in connection with a case investigating alleged money laundering via drug trafficking. 

This comes over a year after the actor, along with other major Tollywood stars like Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, and director Puri Jagannadh were summoned by the central agency in Hyderabad. 

What is the ED investigating?

In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs. Many of the celebrities were previously questioned by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

READ | Manchu Manoj pens loving note on sibling Lakshmi Manchu's birthday; Rakul Preet joins in

The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, who were summoned and questioned by authorities after their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

READ | Rakul Preet celebrates bday with beau Jackky Bhagnani, friends Arjun Kapoor, Malaika, more
READ | Rakul Preet opens up on why she is not taking up Telugu projects; 'I've not been able to'
READ | Rakul Preet Singh refutes wedding rumours with beau Jackky Bhagnani, 'It's all rubbish'
First Published:
COMMENT