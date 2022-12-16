ED Summons Actor Rakul Preet Singh In 5-year-old Tollywood Drugs Case In Hyderabad

In a major development in relation to a 5-year-old drugs case, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, December 19 in Hyderabad. The summon has been sent to the actor in connection with a case investigating alleged money laundering via drug trafficking.

This comes over a year after the actor, along with other major Tollywood stars like Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, and director Puri Jagannadh were summoned by the central agency in Hyderabad.

What is the ED investigating?

In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs. Many of the celebrities were previously questioned by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.