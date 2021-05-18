ED Summons Complainant Jaishri Patil In Money Laundering Case Involving Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned complainant and advocate Jaishri Patil in connection with the money laundering case filed against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

It was advocate Jaishri Patil who had first filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court demanding a CBI probe into the 'extortion' allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Bombay HC had taken cognizance of her PIL and had ordered a 15-day preliminary probe by the CBI, which later extended into a much wider investigation, with the ED also entering the fold. Deshmukh had resigned after the Bombay HC ordered the CBI probe.

ED registers case against Anil Deshmukh

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Anil Deshmukh on May 11. The case has been registered by the law-enforcement agency based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which charges Deshmukh and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the CBI FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It has accused him and others of exercising influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising 'undue influence' over the performance of official duties by the officials.

The controversy had come to the fore after suspended Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious allegations against Deshmukh accusing him of 'extortion. In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir claimed that the NCP leader had asked former API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.