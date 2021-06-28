ED Summons Lawyer Tarun Parmar, Who Filed Money-laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday summoned Nagpur-based lawyer Tarun Parmar at 11 AM in its office in Mumbai in connection with the Vazegate scandal. Tarun Parmar is known to have filed a 'money-laundering' case against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Anil Deshmukh previously. He is currently at the ED office to record his statement regarding the same.

On June 26, ED had disclosed details of how the money extortion racket was in operation between former API Sachin Vaze and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, the ED told the sessions court that various bars had admitted to giving money to Sachin Vaze when he served as the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) Head. Approximately Rs 40 lakh per bar was collected by Vaze to allow these places to remain open past 1 AM.

ED arrests Anil Deshmukh's personal assistants

As per the ED, Kundan Shinde, who is said to be Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant served as the middleman between Sachin Vaze and the former Minister in the extortion racket. The ED told the sessions court, that a total of 4 crores was collected by Vaze was given to Kundan Shinde who passed it on to Anil Deshmukh. Another man who aided the operation is Sanjeev Palande, who is said to be the personal secretary of Deshmukh. The man is also said to be an accomplice in handling the illegal money trail from Sachin Vaze. The ED has sought 7-day custody for both Shinde and Palande.

The illegal money is said to have been funneled through a charitable trust that was being used to route the 20 crore money trail. Several Kolkata-based shell companies have also been named as a part of this extortion racket. Moreover, Rs 10 crores was allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom, and another Bengaluru-based real estate company Assetz Infrahome is said to have links to Deshmukh in this case.

Anil Deshmukh along with Sachin Vaze have been accused of 'extorting money' from various establishments in Mumbai by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The former Home Minister had skipped his previous summons by the investigation agency on June 26 and sought more time.