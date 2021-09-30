ED Summons Maharashtra Bureaucrat In Connection With Extortion Case Against Anil Deshmukh

In a fresh development in the extortion case against Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Maharashtra Deputy Home Secretary Kailash Gaikwad on Thursday. As per reports, the ED may ask him about his powers related to the transfer and postings of senior police officers. Earlier on July 26, it arrested the former Maharashtra Home Minister's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody.

An additional collector rank officer, Palande was suspended under section 4(2) A of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979. The ED has already conducted multiple raids at premises linked with the NCP leader in Mumbai and Nagpur. Moreover, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to him and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra Kailash Gaikwad in an alleged money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. He has been asked to appear before the agency today: ED pic.twitter.com/Y5YBUaDWRz — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

CBI and ED commence probe

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.