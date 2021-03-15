ED Summons Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Kin & PA In Money Laundering Probe; Charuni Opposes

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned former AAP leader and current Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, his son in law and also his Personal Assistant (PA) to appear its Delhi office on March 17. Earlier this week, ED raided the residence of Khaira and a few others in Chandigarh Sector Five in connection with a money laundering case.

Khaira’s PA Manish Kumar and his son-in-law Inderveer Singh Johal have also been summoned to appear before the ED. Before summoning the former AAP MLA, a raid was conducted at his residence and some substantial documents were seized which was enough to establish his involvement in the case, sources said. This money laundering case is linked to the Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case. Under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) ED assistant director Raja Ram Meena is investigating the case and issued the summons.

Haryana BKU's Gurnam Singh Charuni supports Khaira

Bharatiya Kisan Union Charuni leader Gurnam Singh Charuni opposed the ED raid against MLA Sukhpal Khaira and also appealed to the people to stand against the ED's raids.

"ED raids Khaira's house only because of his support for farmers agitation. He has been raising his voice against the government and supporting the farmers since the first day. This government is now sponsoring hooliganism as whosoever is trying to raise their voice they are taking some sort of action against them. I appeal we should stand with people facing such investigating agency raids. People Should stage protest against raids carried out in their areas and hostage raiding teams," said Charuni READ | 'ED trying to silence me, I've done no wrong': Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira after raids

On March 13, Khaira tweeted and thanked Charuni for his support, "I’m extremely grateful to Gurnam Charuni BKU for supporting me in my hour of crisis. I appeal to Kissan Sanyukt Morcha leadership to defend all those being victimized by the BJP govt for supporting".

ED raids Khaira's Residence

On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of Punjab MLA and Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others in Chandigarh Sector Five. The raid was in connection with a money laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport. Khaira said he has "done nothing wrong".

ED has come here. Those who raise voice against govt are gagged & threatened. As member of Opposition, it's not the first time it's happening to me. My father & I've always fought for justice & supported truth. I've done nothing wrong: Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira pic.twitter.com/mD2df7foX4 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case

The case concerns the probe in the 2015 Fazilka (Punjab) drugs-smuggling case, in which 1,800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers by security agencies. "The drugs were smuggled through the India-Pakistan border and one of the kingpins of the syndicate is in the UK," an official said to PTI.