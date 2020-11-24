ED Team Raids Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s Residence; Searches Ongoing At 10 Locations

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached the home of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in Thane on Tuesday. As per sources, searches are being carried out in relation to a money laundering case linked to a security company which has come under the scanner of ED.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at TOPS group promoters and related members including some politicians, sources added; the agency is conducting searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane.

Pratap Sarnaik's residence being raided by ED

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's residence and office in Thane are being raided by officials of Enforcement Directorate.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/dTAbdEwdTn — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Sarnaik is the MLA from the Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha constituency in Thane. He is also Shiv Sena's Maharashtra Spokesperson and the Communication Leader for Mira-Bhayandar area.

Earlier, Pratap Sarnik was in the news when the Shiv Sena MLA demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.