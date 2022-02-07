ED To File Chargesheet Against Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Aide Pinky Irani

In a key development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to file a supplementary chargesheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. Pinky Irani is the woman who allegedly introduced the conman to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Reports suggest that Irani was paid a huge sum to introduce the actress to Chandrasekhar. She was apprehended by the authorities on December 9 last year.

Previously, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Pinky Irani were brought face-to-face in Tihar Jail, where they are currently lodged. They were confronted together over some of the questionable details for three hours. The grilling was done both together and separately on a set of questions. The ED has also confronted Irani with Jacqueline in the case.

Jacqueline Fernandez's role in the case

Jacqueline Fernandez came under the ED scanner for allegedly receiving expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar from exotic Persian cats to horses, crockery, jewellery, and more. He not only gave gifts worth crores to her, but also to her family members.

The chargesheet filed by the agency read, "Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia."

The Housefull 3 actor also disclosed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called 'Espuela' through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received-- 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, 2 pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she claims was returned.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of carrying out a Rs 200 crore extortion while being locked up in the Rohini jail. The conman allegedly used high-tech software to spoof landline numbers of top officials and would then carry out his extortion racket. His wife, actor Leena Maria Paul has also been arrested in this case.

(Image: PTI)