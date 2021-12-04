ED To File Chargesheet Against Sukesh Chandrashekar In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

In a development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will now file a chargesheet in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case. The chargesheet will be filed in the case pertaining to an extortion racket being run from inside the jail. Earlier the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Chandrashekhar over the case.

The ED is now set to file a charge sheet in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar fraud case in the coming hours. The chargesheet will be based on the investigation that was undertaken by the agency in the past few months. During the investigation, the ED has found evidence that Chandrashekhar along with his associates has conducted several fraudulent activities. The agency has also found leads following the questioning of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Chandrashekar also admitted to the ED that luxury vehicles were provided to Fatehi and others in relation to the case. More revelations in the case are expected to be included in the chargesheet.

Delhi Police busts huge extortion racket in Rohini Jail

The Delhi Police said in its chargesheet filed earlier that con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar was using certain high-end mobile phone applications to spoof the landline numbers of different government authorities to extort large amounts of money from several individuals from inside Rohini jail. The allegations are filed in a chargesheet in connection to a case against Chandrashekhar and his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul, earlier this month in a case related to allegedly duping the wife of former promoter of Ranbaxy to extort ₹200 crore.

In its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, the police claimed that Chandrashekhar lived inside the jail like a 'king'. It further claimed by impersonating himself as a high-ranking government functionary, he used mobile numbers to carry out extortion.

According to the chargesheet, deputy jail superintendent D S Meena, who was arrested in the case, received money from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani. The money collected was distributed among the jail officials to provide safety and facilities for Chandrashekhar to continue his extortion racket. Jail officers who helped Chandrashekhar in his crimes across all levels were also arrested.

