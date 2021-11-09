ED To Question Sachin Vaze In Money Laundering Case Against Anil Deshmukh

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze again after the Mumbai Police custody period is completed. ED is not able to take custody of Vaze as a charge sheet in the case has already been filed. He will be questioned in connection to an alleged money-laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier on November 6, Mumbai's Esplanade Court extended the policy custody of Sachin Vaze till November 13 in connection with an extortion case. The court has allowed the application and record statement of a witness in the case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 164 on November 8. An application for the same has been filed by the crime branch.

Sachin Vaze case

Back in July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station. The Mumbai Crime Branch took over the investigation.

On November 1, the court had sent Waze into custody till November 6 though the police had sought 10-day custody of Waze in the matter. On Saturday, as his remand expired, Vaze was produced before a holiday court. Police sought a seven-day extension of his custody further probe and while the court allowed till November 13.

Bimal Agrawal's complaint against Sachin Vaze

Bimal Agrawal, Builder-cum-hotelier had alleged that the accused, Vaze and Singh, extorted Rs 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants, which he ran in partnership. He was also forced to spend Rs 2.92 lakh to buy two smartphones for them.

A bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh was issued by the Chandiwal Judicial Commission, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores.

While Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Home Minister, who has been arrested by the ED, had indulged in wrongdoing and further directed Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

(Image: PTI)