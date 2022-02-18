The crackdown on terrorist Dawood Ibrahim has intensified as the Enforcement Directorate will seek his brother Iqbal Kaskar's custody in a money laundering case on Friday, sources told Republic TV. He is likely to be produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court later in the day. Deported to India from the United Arab Emirates in 2003, Kaskar was arrested by the anti-extortion cell of Thane Police in 2017 and has been lodged in the Thane Central Jail since then. As per sources, he has been brought to the ED office in Mumbai.

Earlier, the ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report based on a case initiated by the NIA. On Tuesday, the central agency carried out raids at 10 places including the residence of Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar. Moreover, it has also questioned key D-Gang member Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi. Sources indicated that the ED is looking at the modus operandi of the D-gang in Mumbai including extortion and the real estate business that was being carried out directly or indirectly by it.

#FirstOnRepublic | Massive crackdown on D-Gang: ED to take custody of Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar. Tune in to watch #BREAKING updates here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/SAJ18cr7Wf — Republic (@republic) February 18, 2022

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in anti-India activities

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack. However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.