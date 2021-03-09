'ED Trying To Silence Me, I've Done No wrong': Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira After Raids

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the residence of Punjab MLA and Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and a few others in Chandigarh Sector Five. The raid is in connection with a money laundering case linked to narcotics trafficking and the creation of an alleged fake passport. Khaira said he has "done nothing wrong".

On the ED's action, Sukhpal Khaira said that those who raise their voice against the government are threatened and silenced. "This is not my first time as an opposition member. This has happened before also and I have always fought for the truth," he claimed.

The ED team reached Khaira's house in the morning and started the investigation. At the same time, Khaira's lawyer Sartaj Singh alleged that the ED team did not allow him to come inside.

Other Accused in the case

Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on properties linked to former AAP MLA & Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira at five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh, and two in Delhi, in connection with money laundering and fake passport racket cases. There are other accused as well being searched who are allegedly involved in the case.

Gurdev Singh r/o Kapurthala

Manjit Singh r/o Kapurthala

Harbans Singh r/o Jalalabad

Subhash Chander r/o Jalalabad

Harminder Kaur r/o Jallandhar

Rajwinder Kaur r/o Kapurthala

Bikker Singh r/o Kapurthala

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA r/o Chandigarh

Inderveer Singh Johal, r/o New Delhi

Fazilka Drugs Smuggling case

The case concerns the probe in the 2015 Fazilka (Punjab) drugs-smuggling case, in which 1,800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers by security agencies. "The drugs were smuggled through the India-Pakistan border and one of the kingpins of the syndicate is in the UK," an official said to PTI.

Former AAP MLA Khaira

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who became MLA by winning the election on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Bhulattha, later resigned from the assembly as well. Earlier, he also resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. After resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party, he formed his Punjab Ekta Party. He later entered into a pact with the Punjab Democratic Alliance. However, he later withdrew his resignation.