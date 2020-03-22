The Debate
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Pledges 100 Crore To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

General News

Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, Anil Agarwal announced a massive contribution of Rs 100 crores, to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Agarwal

Metals and mining magnate Anil Agarwal on Sunday joined the list of billionaires pledging millions of dollars globally to fight against Coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the world. The Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited announced a massive contribution of Rs 100 crores, to fight the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Anil Agarwal, who observed the Janta Curfew on Sunday along with the rest of the nation, also celebrated the heroes of India by clanging vessels in his balcony at 5 pm, to express his gratitude towards all the people working tirelessly to beat the spread of Coronavirus in India. Sharing his video on Twitter, he expressed concern for the daily wage earners and committed Rs 100 crores to fight the disease at this time of need.  

Anil Agarwal pledges Rs 100 crores to the nation

In a subsequent tweet, Agarwal appreciated the 'power of unity' of the citizens on India who proudly applauded all workers and activists 'who are risking their own lives for the benefit of citizens'. Here's his video of him, celebrating the heroes of India at 5 pm during Janta Curfew. 

First Published:
