Editors Guild Bengaluru Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Draws Parallel With Emergency

President of Editors Guild of Bengaluru on Wednesday released a press statement slamming the illegal and forceful arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. President Vishweshwar Bhat in a video message condemned Mumbai Police's act.

The press statement said that the Editors Guild of Bengaluru strongly condemns the act of Mumbai Police in a case which was closed a year ago. "We are at loss how can an Editor of repute be thrashed, pulled by hair, physically assaulted and dragged out of his residence and forcefully put inside the police van. Arnab is not a criminal, not a murderer and nor fugitive. What is highly objectionable and condemnable is that he was treated like a criminal. It reminds us of dark days of emergency."

"There seems to be increasing tendencies of governments misusing their power and agencies to suppress the media freedom. Editors Guild of Bengaluru strongly condemns any such oppressive methods used by Center and various State governments on any media."

Editors Guild of Bengaluru issues statement condemning police action against Arnab Goswami of Republic TV. pic.twitter.com/WekD8unwPK — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) November 4, 2020

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

The shocking arrest of Arnab

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

Ram Kadam writes to Maha CM, demands suspension of cops who assaulted Arnab Goswami

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Speaking to the media outside the Alibag court, Arnab Goswami revealed that Pradeep Patil, encounter specialist Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen assaulted him at his residence. He recalled that they surrounded him, held him by the scruff of his neck and pushed him. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

Petition filed with NHRC, MHRC against Arnab Goswami's 'unjust & unlawful' arrest