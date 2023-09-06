Editors Guild Moves SC Against FIRs In Manipur Over Report On Ethnic Clashes

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday (September 6) approached the Supreme Court following the FIRs against its president Seema Mustafa and three other members by the Manipur government for publishing a report on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state. The top court agreed to hear the plea of the Editors Guild which sought protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged against its members in Manipur.

The ECI's action came after the Manipur government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh filed FIRs against the organisation's members under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) accusing the body of ‘trying to instigate clashes’ in the northeastern state. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 2023.

Criticising the organisation strongly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the fact-finding committee members of the EGI did not meet representatives from both communities (Meiteis and Kukis) and came to an "incorrect conclusion". He further accused the president and members of the EGI of trying to provoke clashes in the violence-hit state. He stated that at a time when clashes were taking place in the state with many being killed and left homeless, the EGI published a report which was “totally one-sided” without understanding the complexity of the crisis.

Mumbai Press Club in support of EGI

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Press Club came out in support of the Editors Guild of India and condemned what it called was an “authoritarian action” by the Manipur Chief Minister for initiating a police case against the president and three members of the EGI.

In letter issued to show their support to the media body, Mumbai Press Club chairman Gurbir Singh said that the three-member EGI team -- Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor and Bharat Bhushan -- carried out a probe from August 7 to 10 on the role of the local media in the ongoing Meitei-Kuki ethnic clashes and had come to some reasoned conclusions. "The report also put forward a series of recommendations for the media to play a better, balanced role in the situation," the letter added.

"Instead of engaging with the editors, Chief Minister Biren Singh accused the editors of 'provoking clashes' and directed the state police to register FIRs and begin criminal action against the members of the Editors Guild. This is not only a violation of the freedom of expression and speech, guaranteed as fundamental rights under our Constitution, but a supreme example of the Manipur Government's partisan and heavy- handed behaviour we have seen since May 2023," the letter added.