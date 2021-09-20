EDMC floats new policy for spas; cross-gender massage to be not allowed

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The BJP-led EDMC has floated a new policy for operation of spas and massage centres here which includes provisions to disallow cross-gender massage, and possession of a professional certificate by persons giving the service to customers, the area's mayor said on Monday.

The policy was given an anticipatory approval today, and it will now be brought in the Standing Committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

"As per this new spa policy, only a male person (masseur) can offer massage service to male customers, and only a woman (masseuse) can offer massage to female customers," he said.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also approved new stricter guidelines for operation of spa and massage centres, including a provision to ban cross-gender massage, to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in the national capital.

Spas and massage centres are required to strictly adhere to the new guidelines of the Delhi government, which completely prohibit "any form of sexual activity in the premises" and employment of people aged below 18 years, to obtain health trade licence.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal had earlier flagged irregularities and sexual abuse at spa and massage centres, following which a task force was set up to review her report and take action on it.

Suggestions from the DCW have been incorporated into the government guidelines.

According to the new EDMC policy for operation of spa and massage centres, an internal complaint committee under the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace legislation, should be established at these establishments where more than 10 employees are working, the mayor said.

The emergency helpline numbers should be displayed prominently at the spa or massage centre, according to the policy.

The licencee should possess a degree offered by a recognised university, and the masseur or masseuse should possess a professional certification in accupressure therapy or accupressure yoga science or accupressure and magneto therapy, he said. PTI KND TDS TDS TDS

