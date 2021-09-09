EDMC panel nod on waiving off fee for holding religious, cultural events at parks

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday gave nod to a proposal on waiving off fee for holding religious and cultural events at its parks in view of the Covid pandemic, the area's mayor said.

The decision will now await the approval of the EDMC House, Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said.

The panel passed a resolution to this effect, saying that due to the pandemic, people and businesses have already been severely affected, financially and otherwise.

The number of people who attend cultural and religious has been curtailed in view of Covid, and the EDMC has very few parks under its jurisdiction, so in view of this situation, the decision was taken by the standing committee to allow holding of such functions at is parks without any fee, the resolution reads. The East Delhi mayor also said that the Delhi government authorities have recently issued an order, under which properties in east Delhi cannot be registered without UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) number.

The order issued by the revenue department says it has been done on a pilot basis now.

"This has been done to expand the tax net and any person who is selling a property will have to ensure that he or she has a UPIC number. Since the UPIC system was rolled out, we have issued 5.9 lakh UPIC numbers to people. UPIC cards less number of people have got, but target is to slowly provide it to them too," he said. In another decision, the EDMC panel approved a proposal to provide a 1,000 sqm land to the DJB at Shahdara Jheel-2 (Mahila Park) so that underground water table can be provided for benefit of local people.

Also, the standing committee approved a proposal to regularise all such employees who had been employed on a daily wage basis since April 10, 2006.

Both these decisions will also await nod of the EDMC House. PTI KND KJ KJ

