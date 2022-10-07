ED's Crackdown On Amnesty Continues, Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1.54 Crore Under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.54 crore in bank accounts of Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The ED further informed that with this attachment, the total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 21.08 crore.

According to the statement issued on Friday, the investigation agency had initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bank of India against Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL) and others under section 120(B) IPC, 1860 and sections 11, 35 and 39 of Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act (FCRA), 2010.

"ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 1.54 Crore in bank accounts of M/s. Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) under PMLA, 2002. With this attachment, total attachment now stands at Rs 21.08 Crore." — ED (@dir_ed) October 7, 2022

ED's investigation

In this case, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) had been granted permission under the FCRA, 2010 during 2011-12 for receiving foreign contributions from Amnesty International (UK). However, the same was cancelled and permission was denied. Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL) and Indians Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) were formed in the year 2013-14 and 2012-13 respectively to escape the FCRA route and carried out NGO activities in the guise of service export and Foreign direct investment (FDI).

The investigation by ED revealed that upon cancellation of the FCRA licence of AIIFT, a new method was adopted by Amnesty entities to receive money from abroad. Amnesty International (UK) sent Rs 51.72 crore to AIIPL in the guise of the Export of Services and Foreign Direct Investment, however, there was no documentary proof for the alleged export such as invoices and copies of the agreement submitted during the investigation.

It is prima facie found that Amnesty International (UK) invested in Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL) in the form of "Compulsory Convertible Debentures". Subsequently, another Indian entity, Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) established an overdraft facility for Rs 14.25 crore keeping Rs 10 crore FD of AIIPL as collateral.

The overdraft facility was subsequently used by IAIT for Amnesty India's NGO activities, including salary and administrative and operational expenses. Therefore, the FDI received by AIIPL was being used by the Indians for Amnesty International Trust, Bengaluru to carry out its NGO activities. It is seen that there is a layering of remittances received by AIIPL, a company under IAIT, a charitable trust.