ED's TRP Report: 'Cash-for-viewership' Charge Hits India Today; Param Bir's Attempt Fails

The TRP report by the ED has revealed details of the charges of 'cash for views' investigated against India Today, the probe carried out by the BARC vigilance team, and the confessions by the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group- Vishal Bhandari. In it:

HANSA employee confesses to BARC vigilance team about “cash for viewership”

Details of money allegedly paid to panel households to watch India Today

In TRP Report, rate card and commissions allegedly paid to watch India Today

These form the basis of the ED decision to investigate India Today in TRP Case

Cash for Viewership: Additional TRP Meter found in home of Hansa Relationship Manager

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

‘ED came across leads indicating households watched India Today in lieu of cash’

‘Further investigation on India Today is under progress’

'Approached telephonically by Vinay to convince 5 panel homes in Mumbai to watch India Today Daily for 2 hours'

‘Rs 5000 paid as commission & Rs 200 per month to each panel home’

‘Confession to BARC: Paying panel households for watching India Today’

‘Confession to BARC: Households paid to watch India Today from Nov '19 to May '20’

'Vishal Bhandari provided details of households wherein he has approached & paid for watching India Today'

‘BARC informed vigilance team about abnormal viewership growth of India Today’

‘Abnormal viewership growth of India Today between mid-Jan 2020 to mid-Feb 2020’

‘BARC vigilance undertook field investigation with regard to India Today's abnormal viewership growth’

'Vishal Bhandari stated he had been approached by unknown person & paid money to induce homes to watch India Today'

What does this mean:

ED is investigating serious leads against India Today for “cash for viewership”.

Implication: Param Bir’s attempts to exonerate India Today overnight have failed.

Therefore: The entire case built by Param Bir, clearing India Today and targeting Republic, has reversed.

Now: India Today is under ED and public scrutiny for its role in “cash for viewership”.

Important: BARC vigilance team was investigating similar complaints against India Today and Times Now.