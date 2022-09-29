ED's TRP Report Painstaking, Mumbai Police's Was Hasty: Mahesh Jethmalani To Arnab

With Republic's vindication via the ED's report on the TRP scam, Senior Supreme Court Advocate and Member of Parliament Mahesh Jethmalani said that he never had a doubt about the whole episode being an attempt by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government to 'fix the channel'. Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Jethmalani opined that it may be because of the stringent stand taken against corruption, or the views expressed against some of the leaders of the three-party alliance.

Calling it a manipulated investigation, Jehtmalani went on to explain why. "I say it not because of any particular instinct or political motive, I say it because I have read large excerpts from the ED report. And the ED report, is far more painstaking, than the Mumbai police report," the Senior Advocate said, adding, "The Mumbai police report is extremely hasty. It seems to have been conceived for a pre-determined motive."

Difference between ED & Mumbai police report

Going on to explain, the MP said, "Hansa is a monitoring agency not only for the meters, the raw data but also for the panel households, basically sample households, which were taken to establish Republic's complicity to gain a spike in viewership by paying bribes."

"The ED investigation shows that none of the panel households had in any way implicated Republic. The relationship managers have said that they don't even know the personnel from the Republic, and have had no role in taking money from them and passing it on to households to increase viewership," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader further said.

'Evidence seems to have been fabricated to frame Republic'

Pointing out that the raw data still exists, he added, "But most importantly, the persons who claim to have said that they received money, A- the relationship managers and B- the households concerned, have denied and said we never received any money. Therefore, whatever evidence is there, or is cliamed to be there, seems to be totally fabricated to fix you (Arnab) and Republic. I say this after examining the ED report and having had a look in the past, at the Mumbai police report."

Jethmalani also raised the 'most clinching point' that there is 'no trail of money'. "A- the charge is about money, and B- the money trail not being there has further been corroborated, strengthened by the fact that there was no spike in viewership. Had the money actually been paid there would have been a massive spike," he said.

What about malicious prosecution?

"The tragedy in this country is that the prosecution themselves are so long-drawn-out, sometimes spanning over 15-20 years that by the time it is concluded, even an innocent person is so fed-up that he does not want to extricate his pound of flesh from its prosecutors, who are not prosecutors. So, forget malicious prosecution, the prosecution itself is seriously vitiated by delays," Jethmalani said.

In his concluding statements, he had a piece of advice for the Lutyens media. He said, "For the media, all I have to say is- don't fish in troubled waters. Just because you have a rival channel with who you are fighting for TRPs, there is no point ravaging him on your channel."