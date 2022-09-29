ED's TRP Scam Report Exposes Alleged BARC-Sachin Vaze Bribe Trail

The TRP case chargesheet of the ED also raises questions over bag that was allegedly handed over by BARC officials to a Mumbai police officer which eventually made its way to Sachin Vaze.
The BARC Vaze money trail
Bribe From BARC
'BARC admits Rs 25 lakh bribe to Sachin Vaze'
'BARC bribed Vaze in TRP case investigation'
'Vaze instructed police inspector to receive bag from BARC'
'Police inspector handed over Rs 25 lakh bag to Vaze in his cabin'
*as Per ED Chargesheet
The Bribe Bag:
- Mumbai Police inspector admitted bag from BARC
- BARC bag handed over to Sachin Vaze
- ‘BARC official averred bag contained 25 lakh cash,' according to ED chargesheet
- ‘Illegal gratifications received by investigators of Mumbai Police,' according to ED chargesheet
- CBI investigating illegal gratification angle
What this means about the Real TRP Scam:
- Completely compromised Param Bir investigation wherein Param Bir Singh's cop took bribe in TRP case that framed Republic, as per BARC.
- After the ED, the CBI is investigating the TRP case and a whole new dimension of criminal conspiracy and state-engineered corruption has taken centre stage.