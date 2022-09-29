TRP Scam Report Reveals 'viewers Were Paid To Watch Times Now' Complaints Received By BARC

Republic has accessed the signed and certified copy of the ED's chargesheet in the TRP case which reveals that BARC had received several complaints regarding channel Times Now and had even initiated a field investigation into this.

Pages 106, 107, and 110 of the ED report focus on allegations against TIMES NOW

BARC received several complaints that “households are being paid money for watching TIMES NOW”

TIMES NOW named in ED report a total of 101 times

ED says complaints of viewership malpractices with respect to TIMES NOW need to be “properly investigated”

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report?

Page 106

“There are video recordings of certain households indulging in malpractices with respect to TIMES NOW."

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

Page 106

"A show cause was also issued to TIMES NOW in this regard. This indicates certain irregularities vis a vis TIMES NOW, which needs to be properly investigated”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

Page 110

“BARC has also reported that they have received several complaints regarding certain households are being paid money for watching TIMES NOW channel"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

Page 110

"The BARC vigilance team recorded videos of these households claiming they are being paid for watching TIMES NOW channel"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

Page 110

"BARC was requested by the Enforcement Directorate to provide the said video through emails, however, the same has not been provided yet”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

BARC got several complaints regarding households being paid money to watch TIMES NOW. ED says “investigation is under progress”

Therefore we ask:

Why has BARC not provided video recordings regarding TIMES NOW despite ED reminders, via email?