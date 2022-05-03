'Education, Employment & Empowerment Are Top Priorities Of Karnataka': CM Bommai

On Tuesday, while addressing students of Nrupatunga University, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that education, employment and empowerment are the top priorities for the state government. Further explaining how the BJP-led state government is focusing on employment, he added that the incumbent government is conducting interviews on the campuses of the colleges and universities.

Karnataka CM Bommai said, "We have given importance to the campus interviews and employment. Our government focuses on education, employment and empowerment." It is important to mention here that India's Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the event at the University.

Amit Shah stresses on New Education Policy

While addressing the university students in Karnataka, Home Minister Amit Shah explained the advantages of the New Education Policy. It is important to mention that Karnataka was the first to accept the new policy.

Speaking on the same Amit Shah said, "Modi Ji brought the new educational policy which will provide a lot of opportunities for the youth. Karnataka is the first state that has accepted the new policy. I congratulate Karnataka CM Bommai for this. The local languages are being promoted via a new educational policy. PM Modi has done a lot of work for higher education and various new medical colleges have been built under the Modi government. Earlier, Northeastern states were neglected, but now, new colleges are being built. Modi Ji is bringing development in every sector."

Lauding the university, Amit Shah added, "Nrupathunga University is very significant and we are giving a boost to the educational sector of the state. As we all are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, We are honouring many people who are selflessly serving the Nation. We should work for our nation so that India reaches the topmost position by 2047. We want to make India Vishwaguru."

Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru for a one-day visit to the southern state, which will hold elections early next year. During his visit, he is expected to discuss the extension of the state cabinet with the Chief Minister. On his arrival in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, and Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary CT Ravi were among the dignitaries who greeted the Union minister at HAL airport. After the event at the University, the Home Minister of India visited the Sree Kantheerava Outdoor Stadium to take part in the closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games-2021.