Education Minister Pradhan Chairs Brainstorming Session On Accreditation, Ranking Systems

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a brainstorming session on the latest developments in the accreditation and ranking systems.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired a brainstorming session on the latest developments in the present Accreditation & Ranking systems with MoS Education Subhas Sarkar and officials of Higher Education. pic.twitter.com/4OAKazasoO March 22, 2023

The need for adopting a transparent, accountable, objective, method-driven system of assessment, accreditation and ranking of HEIs through a technology platform was discussed, the Ministry of Education said in a series of tweets.

Focusing on ease of doing business, varied parameters for different category of institutions was deliberated upon, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020, aiding in making informed choices of institutions/program by students. Online suggestions from the public domain started, it added.

The discussion included transformative reforms to strengthen HEIs (higher education institutions) across the country.

