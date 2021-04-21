Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Tests COVID-19 Positive

In the wake of an upsurge in COVID-19 figures, on Wednesday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that he has tested COVID-19 positive. He has asked people who have come in contact with him to be observant. He clarified that the work of the Education Ministry is being conducted 'normally observing necessary precautions'.

Minister took to his Twitter handle to inform,

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021

Several ministers, leaders and officials have failed in keeping COVID-19 contagion at bay. Earlier last week, Prakash Javadekar who is currently serving as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting had tested COVID-19 positive. Along with the said minister, Congres leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh had tested COVID-19 positive too. Also, while Priyanka Gandhi has tested negative, she is under self-isolation after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive a few days ago.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reports 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours. PM Modi on Tuesday cautioned people and asked them to adhere to COVID-19 - appropriate behaviour to avoid a lockdown like last year. Union Health Ministry said. Total cases in the country have reached 1,56,16,130; total recoveries: 1,32,76,039 and death toll – 1,82,553. There are 21,57,538 active cases in the country at present.

Meanwhile, Centre has directed to open the vaccination programme for all above 18 years with effect from May 1.