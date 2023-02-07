Education Ministry Under Sisodia Had Proposed Abolition Of 244 Posts Of Principal: L-G Office

Delhi's Education Ministry under Manish Sisodia had proposed to scrap 244 posts of school principals and these were "deemed abolished" as they could not filled for five years, the lieutenant governor's office said Tuesday, days after the AAP leader alleged the LG was withholding appointment on these posts.

LG V K Saxena's also said contrary to the claims made by the deputy chief minister, it did not agree with the proposal, and instead advised the education department to get conducted a study on the abolition or creation of posts of principals.

It also rejected charges levelled against Saxena by Sisodia, terming them "patently false, bereft of facts, wrong, deliberately misleading and in utter disregard of constitutional provisions and orders of the High Court of Delhi".

Sisodia had told a press conference on Sunday that they had ensured the file for the appointment of 370 principals was sent to the LG office, but only 126 were approved and the LG was withholding appointments of 244 posts on "flimsy grounds". He had also accuse the LG of taking over the services department unconstitutionally.

The LG office rejected these claims. "In fact, the Education Department, under Manish Sisodia, submitted a proposal for the revival of 126 posts and abolition of 244 posts of principal, for approval of Lt Governor," it said.

According to a ministry of finance memo dated April 12, 2017, these posts were "deemed abolished" as the education department could not fill them for over five years, the LG office the said.

It said the finance ministry memo provides that a post falling in the category of "deemed abolished" cannot be filled without permission of the competent authority.

The finance ministry memo also provides that posts remaining vacant for five years may be abolished immediately, it said.

Out of the total 370 vacant posts of Principal, 126 posts were vacant for more than two years and 244 posts were vacant for more than five years bringing them within the purview of "deemed abolition" as per the finance ministry memo, it said.

Contrary to the claims made by the deputy chief minister, the LG did not agree with the proposal of the education department for abolition of 244 posts, said the LG office.

The LG, instead, advised the education department to submit a suitable proposal for abolition/creation of posts of principal/deputy education officer after getting the comprehensive study conducted from the Administrative Reforms Department, it said.

It may be noted that the services department had also advised the Administrative Reforms Department that it may carry out comprehensive study in one go regarding 244 posts of principal proposed for abolition and keeping in view the requirements of the education department, it added.

On Sisodia's charges about the LG "taking over" the "services department unconstitutionally”, Saxena's office said that according to a High Court order on August 4, 2016, the services department is outside the legislative and executive domain of Delhi government.

"Therefore, this statement of Deputy Chief Minister is false and misleading and hence denied," it said.