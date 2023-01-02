Effects Of Cross-border Terrorism Can't Be Contained Within A Region: Jaishankar

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that the effects of cross-border terrorism cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes.

We spoke on the threats to international peace & security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, violent extremism, radicalization and fundamentalism. Their effects cannot be contained within a region...: EAM Dr S Jaishankar (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ks5IHLwY5K — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Addressing a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here, Jaishankar said they had an open and productive discussion on a range of regional and global situations and by and large, the approaches of both the nations are similar, "though obviously we are located in different regions and we have our particular compulsions".

He said they spoke at some length on the threats to international peace and security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, by violent extremism, radicalisation and fundamentalism.

The effects of terrorism, Jaishankar said, cannot be contained within a region, especially so when they are "deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade and other forms of international crimes".

"Since the epicentre (of terrorism) is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others," the minister said without naming any country.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus, is on the second leg of his two-nation tour.