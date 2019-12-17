Efforts Being Made On Bridging The Gender Gap In The Neurology Workforce

The Dean of UC Davis School of Medicine, Allison Brashear, is working to save the future workforce of neurology by reducing the gender gap in the medical speciality as a study revealed the dominance of male neurologists. Allison Brashear has taken up the initiative to decrease the predominance of men in the neurology workforce which is widening the gender gap in the field. The new study has also revealed that there is a need for more trained neurologists to meet the demand for neurological care in the U.S.

Allison Brashear and her colleague Nina Schor, who is deputy director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, demand for practical changes in the work culture of the field in an editorial published in the journal Neurology. They work towards making these changes sound reasonable for both sexes and not paint them as concessions to accommodate women’s shortcomings or give them extra facilities.

Brashear has told the journal, “Burnout among all physicians and the persistent predominance of men in the neurology workforce are widening the gender gap, at a critical time when the demand for neurologists is only expected to increase.”

The efforts to bridge the gender gap will include addressing factors like burnout and women leaving the field, sexism on the job, to the difference in pay between male and female neurologists, etc. This gap is one of the largest in any medical speciality so far.

In the U.S. alone, the supply and demand graph does not go hand-in-hand. The number of trained neurologists is expected to increase by 7 per cent by 2025, while the expected demand for these services needs the increase to be at 16 per cent.

“As women increasingly make up medical school classes, choose medical fields in which they can earn the same salaries as their male colleagues, seek positions that provide flexibility in workload and work hours, and retire before 65 years of age, the speciality needs to evolve to both meet these needs and prevent the burnout that may result in early retirement and part-time status,” Schor said in the editorial.

Allison Brashear has talked about larger workloads for women - physicians and nurses - longer shifts, lower salaries and more personal duties in caregiving and homemaking when compared to their male counterparts. According to the duo, specific structures need to be identified and dealt with to help narrow the gender gap and increase the supply of neurologists to meet the needs of future patients.

They suggest giving more time to complete administrative tasks, offering more flexible work hours, providing daycare at the workplace, setting salaries at a level that encourages hiring help for daily tasks and chores in the home, and making it routine for all early-career neurologists (men and women) to have mentors for personal and career support.

(With Inputs from ANI)