Efforts On To Douse Fire Near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine; 1 Of The Routes Suspended

The Vaishno Devi yatra has been called off on the new route due to the forest fire which continues to rage for the fourth day in a row and is ascending upwards on the Trikuta hills. Large portions of the Trikuta hills have been ablaze for the last three days due to people setting off the fire at various places on the hills, while excessive heat and thick forests have also proved to be causes.

On Day 4, the fire engulfed the new route of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. There are two routes to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple – one goes through the Sanji Chhat, where the fire has been extinguished by the officials, and the new path is via Tarakote Marg, on which the Yatra has been suspended along with the battery car service. In certain areas, it has gone out of hand. The 15 rescue teams rushed to douse the fire during the past three days, but have failed in their attempts. Now more teams of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board accompanied by the fire officials have rushed to the spot.

Intense heatwave responsible for forest fires

The fire broke out due to the intense heatwave and the thick forest in the region and also because of six people who set fire to the forest for personal reasons. They have been apprehended by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Although intense attempts are on to stop the fire, the officials haven't been successful because of the gusty winds flowing in the region.

The fire is currently blazing at the heights of the mountain, which is completely cut off from the main area of the shrine where the residential complexes are located. The principal challenge before the firefighters is the 'terrain' - they have to reach the fire spots with water and the fire extinguishers by foot without any firefighting vehicles because of the tough terrain.

Last month, a similar incident of forest fire took place in J&K's Udhampur. A fire that broke out in the Gangara Hills forest destroyed acres of land and vegetation, turning it to ashes.

PM Modi calls for fire safety audits to check the rising number of fire incidents in the country

Taking note of the surge in the events of fire in the country, PM Modi urged states to carry out fire safety audits for hospitals, factories and other buildings of public importance. "Temperatures are rising rapidly… and much earlier than usual. During such a time, we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places - jungles, important buildings and hospitals - in the past days," the prime minister said.