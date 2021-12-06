Efforts On To Increase Revenue From Tourism In TN: Minister

Efforts are on to increase the revenue from tourism activities, which were drastically down during the pandemic, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Dr M Mathiventhan said on Monday.

Tourism activities and arrival of tourists, particularly from foreign countries, have drastically declined during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to revenue loss for the state, he told reporters here.

New tourism schemes or packages are being formulated to compensate the financial loss during the pandemic, he said, after reviewing the facilities at the boat lake here.

Stating that steps were afoot to buy more boats for the purpose, he said there was also a proposal to check the possibility to introducing rope car facility here, to attract more tourists.

The government has earned a revenue of Rs 22 lakh through online booking of hotels in the state, he said, adding that steps will be taken to improve the basic amenities and also infrastructure in tourist spots.

There was also plans to start a Balloon Festival in Pollachi similar to the one being conducted in Mexico, the minister said Forest Minister K Ramachandran and the district Collector Amrit accompanied the minister.

