Efforts On To Set Up 'Ekta Malls' Across Country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the government is making efforts to set up ‘Ekta Malls’, similar to one at ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat, across the country. PM Modi’s announcement came while he was addressing an event to celebrate the National Handloom Day in New Delhi and reiterated his call for ‘Vocal for Local’.

The setting up of ‘Ekta Malls’ across the nation will demonstrate unity in diversity, a hallmark of Indian culture. In efforts to promote the wide variety of handlooms, handicrafts and traditional textiles, the showrooms at Ekta Mall will be a representation of India’s unity and national integration. Sources reveal that the Mall will be spread over 35,000 square feet.

PM Modi earlier in 2020, inaugurated ‘Ekta Mall’ in Gujarat’s Kevadia and termed it as the one stop place to discover India’s diverse culture of handicrafts. He also spent time at the stalls that displayed handicrafts and products from Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Northeast.

“Ekta Mall was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Situated in Kevadia, Ekta Mall is a one stop place to discover India’s diverse culture of handicrafts. The Prime Minister spent time at the stalls that displayed handicrafts & products from Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Northeast,” the office of the Prime Minister tweeted.

Ekta Malls: One-stop-shop for relaxing shopping experience

Ekta Mall is be a one-stop-shop for a relaxing shopping experience rooted in the vitality and diversity of India’s traditional textiles and artisanal handicrafts. The 2-storey buildings have 20 emporias with each emporium representing a specific state of India. The space is the right platform for retailing handicrafts and handlooms, integral to rural employment and social development of artisanal clusters in our country.