Egypt President El-Sisi Emplanes For His Homeland; 'His Visit Elevated India-Egypt Ties'

The first Egyptian premier to have been invited as the chief guest at India’s 74th Republic Day Parade, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, emplaned for his homeland on Friday, January 27.

Speaking about the relationship shared by India-Egypt, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that President El-Sisi’s visit elevated India-Egypt ties to a strategic partnership and opened a new chapter in their bilateral relationship.

“Bid farewell to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Apart from being the honoured Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day Celebrations, your visit has taken India-Egypt ties to a strategic partnership and opened a new chapter in bilateral ties," tweeted Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Notably, India and Egypt have elevated ties to a ‘strategic partnership’ featuring four key pillars during Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's visit. The four pillars are:

Political and security cooperation Cultural Scientific People-to-people contact

Meanwhile, as India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year, the Egyptian President said that under New Delhi’s presidency, the G20 will be successful in achieving its goal.

India and Egypt have come to a decision to work together during India's Presidency and reiterated that the interests and priorities of the Global South be given due attention and focus in key global forums, including the G20.

India and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to:

Multilateralism

The principles of the United Nations Charter,

International law

The founding values of the Non-Aligned Movement

Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states

The two countries agreed to work together to promote and safeguard these basic principles through regular consultations and coordination at bilateral and multilateral levels.

PM Modi and President El-Sisi emphasised the need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, which includes inter alia disrupting the use of the internet and social media and preventing the use of religious centres to radicalise youth and recruit terrorist cadres.

During the Republic Day Parade, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time.