Egypt President El-Sisi Received By President Murmu And PM Modi At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. El-Sisi has been invited to India as the Chief Guest of the nation's Republic Day on January 26. The Egyptian head of state is on a four day visit to India from January 24 to 27 where he will hold meetings with the President Murmu, PM Modi and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi touched down in New Delhi on Tuesday with a retinue comprising five ministers and top Egyptian officials. The visit marks the first time that the President of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest on India’s Republic Day. Egypt and India maintain strong ties, with the latter inviting Cairo as a “guest country" during its G20 Presidency.