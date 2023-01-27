Egyptian Prez Confident Of G20 Success Under India’s Presidency, ‘Goals Will Be Achieved'

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in a joint statement after holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence the G-20 presidency under India will be successful in achieving its objectives, said MEA in a statement.

Notably, India has also invited Egypt as a guest country during the G20 Presidency of India this year. He is on a 3-day tour to India from January 24-27 and also participated as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade on January 26. This is President Sisi’s third visit to India.

President Sisi appreciates PM Modi’s G20 invitation

Appreciating India's invitation to Egypt as a ‘Guest country’ at the G20 under its presidency, “President Sisi expressed confidence that under India’s Presidency, the grouping will be successful in achieving its goals. Both the leaders agreed to work together closely during India’s Presidency and reiterated that the interests and priorities of the Global South be given due attention and focus in key global forums including G20,” stated the MEA statement.

The External Affairs ministry in a special briefing on January 25 stated that both leaders agreed to work together and shared their common interests and priorities which the Global South should focus on and through India's Presidency could channel its priorities into the G20.

Egyptian president as chief guest during R-Day parade

President Sisi was the first Egyptian president to have been invited as a chief guest for the Republic Day parade. Moreover and in a significant development, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time.

The Egyptian military contingent, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy and consisting of 144 soldiers, represented the main regiments of the Egyptian armed forces.

President Droupadi Murmu also hosted the President of Egypt at an ‘At-Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi