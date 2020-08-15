'EIA Notification Should Be In Consonance With Rights Of Tribals': Chhattisgarh CM Objects

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday objected to draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020, saying that in its present form, it has "completely ignored the sensitivity required for the conservation of the environment and for achieving the objective of sustainable development".

In a letter to Union Minister of Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar, Baghel also made several suggestions urging him to consider them in the interest of environment conservation and forest dwellers before finalising the notification.

'A concerned public representative'

The Chief Minister said he understands the objective of making the new process of environment clearance more expedient to align it with the government's policy of ease of doing business but the provisions of draft EIA Notification, 2020 were not in consonance with environmental jurisprudence of `precautionary principle' and 'sustainable development' and defeats very objective of the EIA process.

"I am writing you as a concerned public representative of the Chhattisgarh's pristine ecology, embedded with dense forest and huge mineral resources," he said.

"Chhattisgarh is predominantly a tribal state with 44% forest cover. Bastar, Surguja, Koria, Kawardha areas of the state have been recognised as 'Scheduled Area' under Article 244(1) of the Constitution of India, which provides protection to these scheduled areas against such laws derogatory to the land rights of the indigenous population."

"At the outset, an executive action by way of a 'notification' cannot override the statutory protection granted under the FRA (Forest Rights Act) and the PESA (the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act," Baghel said in the letter. Therefore, the EIA notification 2020 should be in consonance with the rights of the tribals and panchayats, he asserted. Baghel said the draft EIA Notification does not incorporate views of the state government in the process of grant of environmental clearance.

Javadekar brushes aside criticism

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to protest the EIA 2020 draft, saying it was "dangerous" and if notified, the long term consequences will be "catastrophic". Javadekar has brushed aside Congress leaders' criticism and termed it as "premature". He also accused protesting Congress leaders of taking big decisions without consultations during their regime.

The draft EIA notification, which involves the procedure of issuing environmental clearances to various projects, was issued by the Environment Ministry in March this year and has received thousands of suggestions from the public. Prakash Javadekar has said the EIA 2020 is only a draft and not a final notification and the ministry has received thousands of suggestions from the public which will be considered before a final draft

