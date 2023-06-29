'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi Greets Nation On Eid Ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.