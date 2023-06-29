Last Updated:

'Eid Mubarak': PM Modi Greets Nation On Eid Ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha | Image: PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty. 

READ | PM Modi lambasts opposition for advocating Triple Talaq, pitches for Uniform Civil Code
READ | UCC: AIMPLB flays PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Law' remark, says will finalise own draft
READ | PM Narendra Modi, Falguni Shah’s song Abundance in Millets out, aims to end world hunger

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT