Eid-ul-Fitr: BSF Jawans Exchange Sweets With Pakistan Rangers At Wagah-Attari Border

The yearly friendly exchange at the most celebrated portal between India and Pakistan was witnessed again on Eid on Wednesday, as the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers shared sweets with each other at the Attari-Wagah Border.

During the exchange, which comes just six days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn-in for his second term, the security counterparts of two neighbours greeted each other and exchanged boxes of sweets, with BSF Commandant Mukund Kumar Jha offering sweets to Usman Ali, a Pakistan wing commander.

The gesture happened on the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. Border security personnel of both the countries have a history of exchanging sweets on festivals and days of national importance.

READ | Indian Army celebrates Eid with locals in Kashmir, exchanges greetings with Pak officials on Wagah-Attari border

Attari-Wagah Border: Border Security Force personnel exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of #EidUlFitr today. pic.twitter.com/QxvpLzxK2D — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

The BSF also exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh at Fulbari, the Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal. In addition, the Indian Army celebrated Eid with Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Security forces exchanged wrapped gifts with locals:

Border Security Force personnel exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh personnel in Fulbari, at Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal. #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/sRKf6hG375 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month during which Muslims across the world observe daily fasting.