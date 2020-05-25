'Eid Mubarak!': PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Extend Greetings To Nation On Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid. Taking to Twitter, the PM said that may this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. "May everyone be healthy and prosperous," he added.

'Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr'

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

VP Naidu extends Eid greetings

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Eid-ul-Fitr follows weeks of fasting and marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It is an occasion for families and communities to come together. Eid Mubarak."

In another tweet, the VP Naidu said, "The festival fortifies the spirit of compassion, charity and generosity in our society. As we are facing an unprecedented challenge in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, I appeal to everyone to celebrate Eid at home and follow safe distancing."

The Vice-president added that he hopes all the people will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion.

I hope that all of us will celebrate the festival by keeping alive the spirit of joy, compassion and mutual respect that underlies the pious occasion.



May the noble ideals associated with #EidUlFitr usher in health, peace, prosperity and harmony in our lives. #HappyEid — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 25, 2020

Eid will be celebrated in the country on Monday, except in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where it was being celebrated on Sunday. In view of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has urged people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

