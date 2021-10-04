Eight Children Begging, Selling Articles On Road Rescued: DCPCR

Eight children, including five girls, who were begging and selling things on road were rescued from Bhikaji Cama Place, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said.

The rescue operation was led by Nitin Shaya, SDM, Vasant Vihar, with the support of Delhi Police (South), District Child Protection Unit - III (South), Childline (New Delhi) and DCPCR representatives, it said in a statement.

The operation was carried out on September 24, on the occasion of the 160th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Madam Bhikaji Cama, it added.

The children were aged between 6 to 17 years, while one was a one-and-a-half-year-old, the statement said.

Post rescue, they were provided with medical care and their COVID-19 testing was done at the office of the SDM Vasant Vihar, it said.

It was ensured that the children are placed securely in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs), it added.

The parents of the rescued children were counseled on the importance of the well-being, safety and education of their children. After deliberate interaction with the parents, the Committee restored five children to their respective families and three children were placed in a Child Care Institution, the statement said.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR, said, “We should work towards creating a society where the dignity and future of every child is protected and enhanced.” “In the past one month itself, 59 children have been rescued from begging, article selling and rag-picking in Delhi. We will continue to work dedicatedly towards the cause till child begging is abolished from the streets of Delhi,” Kundu added.

