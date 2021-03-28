Eight Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

In a massive collision between a tempo and a lorry near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday (March 28, 2021), eight people were killed. Six people were injured in the accident, who have been admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

8 dead and 6 injured in Andhra Pradesh accident

According to the reports, that Tempo was carrying 15 people from Tamil Nadu, who were going to Nellore during their visit to Srisailam. Seven people died on the spot in the accident, while one died on the way to the hospital. Local police said five women and three men were among those who died. People who were trapped inside the Tempo and the lorry were removed, said Police.

As soon as the information was received after the accident, the Buchirajupalem police team reached the spot and started the identification process of the deceased. Meanwhile, the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case after the incident and are investigating further.

Andhra Pradesh accident: Vice President consoles loss of lives in the accident

Also, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the loss of lives in a road accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people. VP Secretariat wrote on Twitter, "Distressed to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Another road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Earlier this week, a road accident in Duvvuru village in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore took the lives of five people and injured four others. The incident occurred when a group of regular labourers boarded a vehicle to get to work. The vehicle was about to start when it was struck from behind by a milk van. Four of the workers died on the spot, and one died while being treated at the Nellore Government Hospital.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: Representative Image)