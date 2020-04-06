COVID-19: 8-month Pregnant Nurse Travels 250km To Help Patients Amid Lockdown

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, an eight-month pregnant medical practitioner travelled approximately 250kms from Tiruchy to Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, only to contribute to the treatment of COVID-19 patients. What made the journey of S Vinothini more commendable is that she managed to reach the hospital for her new appointment amid the nationwide lockdown. As of April 6, India has reported 4,314 cases of COVID-19 with 118 fatalities.

According to media reports, Vinothini made the trip after receiving a letter that asked her to start duty in a primary health centre in Tamil Nadu within three days. Moreover, the Joint Director of Health Services from Ramanathapuram called her to inform that she was selected for the nursing post. However, since all transportation services have been halted in the wake of the national lockdown, Vinothini and her husband reportedly received help from the DYFI district secretary P Lenin. After that, the couple got in touch with the Tourism Minister Vallamandi N Natarajan and asked for assistance amid the pandemic. It was only after the instruction of the Tourism Minister did Vinothini and her husband receive a special pass that allowed them to travel to other districts during the lockdown. They rented a car to drive till Trichy and covered a distance of 250 km to help those in need.

Coronavirus outbreak

Medical professionals around the world are being hailed to be the frontline fighters of the pandemic and working for long shifts. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 69,480 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and has infected at least 1,274,346 people. Out of the total infections, 264,838 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Image Source: Unsplash/Representative