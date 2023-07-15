Eight More Sri Lankan Nationals Including Children Flee The Country, Seek Asylum In India

The raging economic crisis in Sri Lanka has pushed eight more Sri Lankan nationals to seek asylum in India. On Saturday early morning, these Sri Lankan nationals sought refuge in Tamil Nadu. The two families fled Sri Lanka and landed at the Dhanushkodi area which is the nearest coast from Sri Lanka to India. The coastal guards immediately rushed to the spot and took them under their custody.

During questioning, it was found that the two families belonged to Yazhpanam and have been identified as Maria (35), Abhilash (16), Avinash (14) and Jackson (8), and Vijayakumar (50), Darshika (34), Ashnath (14) and Yogesh (11). According to the police, they have stated that they couldn't survive in Sri Lanka anymore, and fleeing the country was their last resort. Following the questioning, the state intelligence and the central intelligence officials are expected to carry on an investigation and only then a decision on sending them to refugee camps will be taken.

In the last year, Tamil Nadu has received around 257 Sri Lankan nationals who either have sought refuge in India alone or with families and children. Last year, Sri Lanka witnessed the most brutal economic crisis that turned the lives of its people upside down. The surge in prices of every essential commodity, poor living conditions of the citizens, and massive protests that broke out against the ruling government, it was the most bizarre situation that the country had faced.

The poor people are struggling to make a living in the country and at the same time are not able to afford to leave. In such cases, many families are resorting to fleeing the country and illegally entering India to find refuge.