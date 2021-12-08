Eight New Infections Take Sikkim’s COVID-19 Tally To 32,390

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload increased to 32,390 on Wednesday, with eight new infections reported in the past 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 405, with no new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

East Sikkim registered six positive cases, followed by two in West Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 200 active COVID-19 cases, while 31,444 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 341 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The Himalayan state has tested 2,73,286 samples for COVID-19 thus far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 1.8 per cent, while the daily recovery ratio remained at 98.1 per cent.

