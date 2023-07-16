Eight People Trapped In Elevator In Delhi Bar, Rescued 5 Hours Later

Nine people were trapped inside an elevator at a bar in Delhi's South Extension -1 on Sunday and rescued after more than five hours. The incident took place at Da Code Bar. According to Surinder Singh, the owner of the bar, his son Sahil, along with his friends Nishant Garg (34), Prince (26), Aman (25), Tanish (23) and three others were trapped inside the elevator.

According to law enforcement, those on the elevator came down to the first floor at which the door did not open. Officials of the Delhi Fire Service were called in at around 5:30 am. Rescuers broke open the window of the first floor and rescued those stuck inside.

While those stuck inside the elevator have been rescued, the incident has raised several questions about the delay in calling in fire service officials. Delhi DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhury said she will investigate to see if there was any possibility of foul play. "As per information, they got our of the lift on the first floor. They were rescued from the first floor after breaking open the glass window. We are investigating if there was any foul play involved. If yes, we will take legal action," she said.