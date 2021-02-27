Eight-phase Bengal Polls Keeping In Mind Festivals, Deployment Of Forces: EC

After the Election Commission (EC) was questioned for announcing eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal, officials on Friday clarified that the polling had to be spread out due to festivals, the movement of security forces, and an increased number of polling stations keeping in mind the protocols for COVID-19.

The CEC said, "When the EC assesses the law-and-order situation, it is based on several factors. After all, the elections to West Bengal (Assembly) in 2016 were in seven phases. The Lok Sabha was in seven phases. So, seven to eight (phases) is not such a big deal because we also have to see the movement of forces."

"We have to kind of find a way out. That is why we are sending two expenditure observers to Tamil Nadu and two police observers to West Bengal. Due to COVID norms, the number of voters per polling station has been restricted to 1,000 from 1,500, resulting in an increase in the number of polling stations," they added.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the EC questioning the 8-phases of polling in Bengal alleging that the division of the districts was being done by the EC to suit the BJP. "I am sorry but why are districts being divided like this. I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts? South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience? Why are the dates being announced by the EC to benefit the BJP?" she said. I know my West Bengal better than any leaders sitting in Delhi. We will not let outsiders come, in Bengal, only a Bengali will rule. Whatever was decided by the BJP, the same list has been announced today. The Centre uses the Election Commission like this. I am really sorry I am shocked, but I welcome the decision because I respect the constitutional bodies," she added.



EC announces dates for WB Polls

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

