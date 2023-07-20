Eight Physical Education Teachers, Agent Charged In Fake Degree Case By Crime Branch Jammu

In a significant development, eight Physical Education teachers in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir have been charged by the Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch, Jammu. There were accused of their alleged involvement in arranging fake degrees and using them to secure higher grades within the education department.

The investigation was initiated after the authorities received a tip-off about the potential irregularities in the qualifications of certain teachers within the district. Acting on the information, the Economic Offences Wing, in collaboration with the Crime Branch, conducted a thorough probe into the matter.

According to the preliminary findings, the eight accused teachers - Shaida Akhter, Gulzar Hussain, Parveen Akhter, Kuldeep Singh, Jamil Hussain, Attamjeet Singh, Raghubir Chander, Neelam Kumari Sharma and an agent named Mohammad Shabir - purportedly obtained fake degrees and certificates. The teachers managed to get fake Bachelor in Physical Education (BPEd) certificates with the help of the agent to secure higher positions and grades in the department.

In the connection to the case, a chargesheet was filed (FIR No. 19/2018 U/S 420,465,467,468,471 201 120-B RPC P/S EOW.). A 489-page challan has been produced against all the eight teachers and the agent through whom they procured fake degrees in the name of Global Open University Nagaland.

Economic Offences Wing stared investing the case after a written complaint was lodged by an unemployed youth of Rajouri. The complainant alleged that in 2010, about 130 appointments were received by SSRB Srinagar and most of the candidates were having Certificate in Physical Education. It further added that likewisemany other physical education teachers managed BPEd degrees through agents and produced the same before the District Youth Services and Sports Officer at the time of joining their duties and succeeded in getting grade pay of Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 2,400 grade pay.

The use of fraudulent credentials undermines the integrity of the education system and raises concerns about the quality of education being imparted to the students under their care. Such alleged actions not only have a negative impact on the professional reputation of the accused teachers but also erode the public's trust in the education system.

Legal proceedings against the accused teahcers expected to begin soon. Local education authorities have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and are committed to upholding the standards of education within the district. They have also expressed their commitment to rooting out any such malpractices in the education system to ensure the delivery of quality education to students.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the accused teachers will respond to the charges and what actions will be taken by the education department to prevent similar incidents in the future.