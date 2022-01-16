Eighty-two new cases push Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally to 32,916

Kohima, Jan 16 (PTI) Nagaland reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 23 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 32,916, an official of the health department said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the ninth consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 457 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,507 people have recovered from the disease, including 12 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has decreased to 92.68 per cent from 92.87 per cent on Friday, the official said.

Altogether 1,249 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 17,925 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in the state till Saturday.

A total of 13,65,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,73,771 people in the state thus far, the official said. PTI NBS SBN MM MM

