'Either Do Politics Or Stay With Our Morcha': Kisan Manch President Slams Rakesh Tikait

Amid the continued farmers' protests, there has been a conflict among the farm union leaders who spearheaded the protests against the three farm laws. Farm leaders have started opposing BKU leader Rakesh Tikait for the controversial statements he made on multiple occasions in an attempt to provoke farmers. Rakesh Tikait who helms the farmers' protests also speaks for the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is an umbrella body of the agitating farm unions against the three new farm laws. Breaking ranks, Kisan Manch President Bhopal Singh Chaudhari, who is also a part of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, has come out in opposition to Rakesh Tikait's provocative "burn the crops" remarks and his sudden "political statements".

Speaking on Rakesh Tikait's claim that agitating farmers will camp at the borders of Delhi till October 2, Bhopal Singh Chaudhary said that it was not the stand of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Chaudhary has criticised Rakesh Tikait and alleged that he has become political in nature instead of thinking in the interest of farmers.

"Whatever Rakesh Tikait has said that farmers will camp till October 2, this is not the stand of our Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. He said farmers will burn their crops, why would the farmers do that? Yes, farmers are emotional. And due to this, they do anything in a fit of emotions. Why do you give such statements?" Chaudhary said in a video message.

Speaking with Republic TV, Chaudhary further said, "It is through our Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that the protests are being spearheaded. But Rakesh Tikait suddenly appears more on TV and interviews and everyone thinks he is the leader of farmers. But that is not the case. We have at least 40 Unions. Rakesh Tikait is holding rallies across the country without consulting with the other Unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. He doesn't come to our meetings. Then why did we form the Morcha. Either you do politics or you stay in our Morcha. I think he wants to form a political party of his own."

Rakesh Tikait's provocations

In yet another provocative statement, Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday's Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan said that the agitating farmers will gherao the Parliament if the Centre does not repeal the three farm laws. Urging the farmers to be ready, Rakesh Tikait said, "This time the call will be for Parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors."

Tikait has also openly given a call to demolish the godowns of big companies if the laws are not repealed and MSP is not guaranteed under the law. The Kisan Mahapanchayat was also addressed by self-proclaimed farmer leader Yogendra Yadav. Last week, in an attempt to provoke farmer, Tikait had said that farmers will burn the crops if asked to end the agitation while adding that burning crop once will let the farmers live for 20 years. Tikait also warned the government saying that it shouldn't be under the impression that farmers will be scared.

"Agar Sarkar ne zyada bakwas kari toh Kisan apni khadi fasal me aag lagvayega. Ek fasal ki kurbani denge toh Kisan 20 saal tak zinda rahega," Tikait said.

He had called for a tractor rally on Republic Day despite several requests to refrain from holding one. After the nation witnessed the unfortunate Republic Day violence injuring over 500 Police personnel, Rakesh Tikait pulled back saying those involved in vandalism and violence cannot be farmers. Thereafter, in a U-turn, Tikait demanded the release of those arrested in the Republic Day violence in order to resume talks with the government.

Meanwhile, the deadlock between the agitating farmers and the Centre continues. The Centre has held over ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their concerns. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of the MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre. Meanwhile, the BKU leader is touring across the country to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats to gather support of the farmers against the farm laws.

